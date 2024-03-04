Some Walgreens Stores In California To Begin Selling Abortion Pills: Walgreens will start dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone at “select locations” in California this week, marking a significant expansion of access to the drug. It did not specify how many locations or which ones. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Shigellosis Outbreak In Santa Cruz County: Health officials in Santa Cruz County are battling a growing bacterial outbreak that is primarily affecting those experiencing homelessness. The county says 27 cases of shigellosis have been reported since late January, with 16 cases confirmed. Read more from East Bay Times.

