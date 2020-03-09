As Cruise Passengers Prepare To Disembark, Newsom Warns California Should Be Braced For Uptick In Cases: California should expect the number of coronavirus cases to keep rising statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday as the state prepared to receive a cruise ship bearing some passengers and crew with the disease. He made the remarks in Oakland on Sunday, where a cruise ship carrying at least 21 infected people is scheduled to dock sometime Monday. The Democratic governor detailed a protocol for evacuating, treating and quarantining the thousands of passengers on board, and warned the state does not have the capacity to handle many more cruise ship outbreaks like this one. Newsom also said he would meet with school superintendents from across the state on Monday to try to “ratchet up our guidance” to them about possible school closures.

The state said approximately a dozen passengers on the Grand Princess cruise that traveled to Mexico and returned to San Francisco on Feb. 21 had tested positive for the new coronavirus. As of Saturday, local officials reported four cases in Placer County, two in Contra Costa County, two in Sonoma County and one each in Santa Cruz, Ventura, Madera and Alameda counties. “As we ramp up our testing, we expect to identify more cases. But there is still a lot we can do to slow down the spread and protect our most vulnerable,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the acting Contra Costa County public health officer.

Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee; Taryn Luna and Melody Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Times; and Lauren Hernandez and John King of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from the San Francisco Chronicle: Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock In Oakland; Governor, Mayor Defend Decision; Others Wary

Are California Hospitals Equipped To Handle A Surge Of Coronavirus Patients?: Emergency rooms would likely be swamped, overflowing into “surge tents” outside. Intensive care units might fill to capacity. Test kits and masks could run low. And medical personnel would almost certainly get overwhelmed. A coronavirus pandemic would strain California’s ability to quickly and effectively contain the disease. Although the state has confirmed less than 100 cases and a single death from COVID-19, experts are worried the state’s health care system couldn’t keep up. A coronavirus pandemic would strain California’s ability to quickly and effectively contain the disease. Although the state has confirmed less than 100 cases and a single death from COVID-19, experts are worried the state’s health care system couldn’t keep up. Read more from the Sacramento Bee.

