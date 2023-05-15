State Health Regulators Bar Hospital From Treating Sickest Kids: California health regulators have barred John Muir Medical Center from treating some of the state’s most seriously ill children after flagging dozens of wide-ranging and serious issues in the Walnut Creek hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

HCA Workers Will Begin Strike On May 22: Thousands of health care workers at five HCA facilities in California have voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike, claiming management is threatening and intimidating employees who complain of short-staffing and low wages. Read more from Bay Area News Group and Modern Healthcare.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.