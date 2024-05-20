Whole Foods Shoppers Warned Of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure: Los Angeles County health officials are investigating a reported case of hepatitis A in an employee of a Whole Foods supermarket in Beverly Hills and are warning of possible public exposure to the highly contagious liver infection. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

SF Nurses Union Authorizes Strike If Contract Demands Aren’t Met: The roughly 2,220 registered nurses who work for the San Francisco Department of Public Health have voted to authorize a strike over what they say are staffing shortages and unsafe conditions for patients at the city’s public hospital and clinics. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

