Changes Proposed For Medical Board: The Medical Board of California, which investigates complaints against doctors, is facing a deadline to determine if its work is still needed. It’s called a “sunset review,” and while there is little opposition to continue the Medical Board, there is a great deal of interest in using this review to reform the board. A number of proposed changes are in Senate Bill 815, which is now headed to the Senate floor for a vote. Read more from the Times of San Diego.

Possible Job Cuts Threaten Narcan Distribution: Many community groups that routinely hand out the lifesaving medication Narcan fear their workers could soon be facing layoffs, with the disappearance of a key grant that helped pay for day-to-day expenses at “harm reduction” organizations across the state. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.