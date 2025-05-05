Soil Testing Shows High Levels Of Toxic Substances After LA Wildfires: The federal government decided not to test the soil of L.A.'s burn areas for hazardous substances. The Los Angeles Times launched its own investigation and found high levels of lead and other heavy metals. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

San Diego Union-Tribune: Should Doctors With Addictions Be Allowed To Get Confidential Treatment? Despite opposition, Assembly Bill 408, legislation sponsored by the Medical Board of California, passed its second committee hearing Tuesday and is headed for a hearing before the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, tentatively scheduled for May 14. (Sisson, 5/5)

San Diego Union-Tribune: UC San Diego Medical Students Change Lives - And Get Crucial Experience - In Tattoo Removal Program Since she was a child, Maya Shetty knew she was going to be a doctor. So, as a first-year medical student at UC San Diego, she and five classmates jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for their school’s new Clean Slate Free Tattoo Removal Program. The unique program at UCSD puts medical students in front of patients and in clinics as early as their first year. (Lunetta, 5/5)

Becker's Hospital Review: CommonSpirit CMIO Heads To Kaiser Dale Gold, MD, is stepping down as chief medical informatics officer for CommonSpirit Health’s Mountain Region to join Kaiser Permanente Medical Foundation. In a May 2 LinkedIn post, Dr. Gold said he will serve as the foundation’s next chief medical informatics officer. He was appointed to his current role at Centennial, Colo.-based CommonSpirit Health’s Mountain Region in September 2024. (Diaz, 5/2)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Death Of Premature Baby Prompts Lawsuit Against Grossmont Hospital Why would a hospital with a licensed neonatal intensive care unit allegedly turn away an expectant mother in pain and just six months into her pregnancy? That question is at the heart of a civil lawsuit recently filed in San Diego Superior Court against Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa that alleges wrongful death, medical negligence and infliction of emotional distress and seeks unspecified monetary damages. (Sisson, 5/4)

Berkeleyside: Sutter Opens New OB-GYN Clinic At Berkeley’s Ed Roberts Campus As it prepares to close its Berkeley hospital for a major new medical complex in Emeryville, Sutter Health has started bolstering outpatient services in the city, including this week’s opening of OB-GYN services in a new clinic at the Ed Roberts Campus, across from the Ashby BART station. The Adeline Care Center will provide comprehensive OB-GYN care, including prenatal and postnatal services, ultrasound imaging and a lab. Services will grow over the next six months as space renovations are completed. (Rauch, 5/2)

Becker's Hospital Review: ISMP Tapped To Create California Medication Error Reporting Protocol The Institute for Safe Medication Practices will build the first state-required medication error reporting system for community pharmacies in California following its selection by the California Board of Pharmacy. The program stems from a law enacted in 2023 that requires licensed community pharmacies in the state to confidentially report medication errors that reach patients, according to an April 30 news release from the nonprofit organization. The goal of the system is to help collect information that can help to reduce mistakes and improve pharmacy practices. (Murphy, 5/2)

The Trump Administration

Tremon Chandler, a 25-year-old from Ohio, moved to San Francisco four years ago with $3,000 in his pocket to chase his dream of becoming a rapper. Quickly realizing his savings would not go far in California, he slept in his car and crashed with a co-worker before finding housing. But life stabilized when Chandler enrolled as a participant in the Black Economic Equity Movement, a clinical trial run by UCSF, which aimed to measure the impact of guaranteed income on local Black young adults. (Bauman and Lee, 5/4)

Stanford University doctoral student Delaney Smith was thrilled late last year to learn she landed a prestigious National Institutes of Health grant to fund her final two years of studies in biochemistry. Recently, though, Smith received word that her application – representing over six months of work – had been canceled before her funding was finalized. (Gibbs, 5/5)

Stat: Trump Proposes Billions In Cuts To Federal Health Agencies From NIH To CDC

President Trump on Friday proposed massive cuts to the federal government’s health agencies in his 2026 budget request, arguing that Congress should reduce spending by tens of billions from current levels. The request would be a 26% cut to the Department of Health and Human Services’ discretionary budget, which doesn’t include spending on health coverage programs like Medicare and Medicaid. The proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which starts in October, is a request to Congress and is rarely passed without major changes. (Payne, 5/2)

CBS News: Worker Safety Agency NIOSH Lays Off Most Remaining Staff

Nearly all of the remaining staff at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health were laid off Friday, multiple officials and laid-off employees told CBS News, gutting programs ranging from approvals of new safety equipment to firefighter health. Much of the work at NIOSH, an arm of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had already stalled after an initial round of layoffs on April 1 at the agency ordered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Tin, 5/3)

Politico: More Than 15,000 USDA Employees Take Trump's Offer To Resign

At least 15,000 Agriculture Department employees have taken the Trump administration’s offers to resign, according to a readout of a USDA briefing with congressional staff that was shared with POLITICO. The departures represent a drastic contraction of a department that handles a diverse portfolio including flagship federal nutrition programs, food safety, farm loans and rural broadband initiatives. (Brown, 5/3)

The New York Times: V.A. Mental Health Care Staff, Crowded into Federal Buildings, Raise Patient Privacy Alarms

In a Boston V.A. hospital, six social workers are conducting phone and telehealth visits with veterans from a single, crowded room, clinicians say. In Kansas City, providers are planning patient care while facing each other across narrow, cafeteria-style tables in a large, open space, according to staff members. ... The cramped conditions are the result of President Trump’s decision to rescind remote work arrangements for federal employees, reversing a policy that at the V.A. long predated the pandemic. (Barry and Nehamas, 5/4)

The New York Times: Trump Administration Slashes Research Into L.G.B.T.Q. Health

In keeping with its deep opposition to both diversity programs and gender-affirming care for adolescents, the administration has worked aggressively to root out research touching on equity measures and transgender health. But its crackdown has reverberated far beyond those issues, eliminating swaths of medical research on diseases that disproportionately afflict L.G.B.T.Q. people, a group that comprises nearly 10 percent of American adults. (Mueller, 5/4)

AP: Cuts Have Eliminated More Than A Dozen US Government Health-Tracking Programs

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s motto is “ Make America Healthy Again,” but government cuts could make it harder to know if that’s happening. More than a dozen data-gathering programs that track deaths and disease appear to have been eliminated in the tornado of layoffs and proposed budget cuts rolled out in the Trump administration’s first 100 days. ... Among those terminated at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were experts tracking abortions, pregnancies, job-related injuries, lead poisonings, sexual violence and youth smoking, the AP found. (Stobbe, 5/4)

Stat: MilliporeSigma To Add Tariff Surcharges On Products Shipped To The U.S.

MilliporeSigma, one of the largest suppliers of medical research products, will start adding a temporary tariff surcharge to all product orders shipped to the United States. (Silverman, 5/2)