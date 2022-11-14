Report: California Teaming Up With Civica Rx To Make Insulin: California plans to partner with Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company, in the state's effort to produce its own low-cost insulin, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to NBC News. Read more here.

Several San Diego County Hospitals Using Overflow Tents For Flu Patients: Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UCSD Health in La Jolla, and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa all reported Friday that they have begun using overflow tents outside their normal emergency department buildings to handle a current increase of respiratory illness. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune and AP. Keep scrolling for more on flu and RSV.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.