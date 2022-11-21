Flu, RSV, And Covid Wallop California: California officials are urging preventive measures to thwart the spread of respiratory illnesses and alleviate a health system already contending with the triple threat of covid-19, flu, and RSV. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Voice of OC. Keep scrolling for more on the outbreaks.

Should You Test For Covid Before Thanksgiving? Experts continue to recommend using at-home covid testing ahead of higher risk activities, like traveling and gathering indoors in groups without masks. Here’s what UCSF infectious disease expert Peter Chin-Hong advises. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.