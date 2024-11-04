Harris Mails Her Vote To California, Stays Mum On Prop. 36: Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Sunday that she cast her vote, sending a mail ballot to her home state of California. She declined to say whether she voted for Proposition 36, a ballot measure that would increase penalties for some theft- and drug-related crimes. Read more from Politico. Plus: KQED takes a deeper dive into Prop. 36. Here is California's official voter's guide explaining the ballot measure.

Bird Flu Found In LA County Wastewater: Los Angeles County health officials said they have detected H5N1 bird flu virus in wastewater collected from a facility in Carson that processes wastewater from roughly 50% of the county’s population. Officials have not identified the source of the virus. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

