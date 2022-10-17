Fentanyl Crisis Spreading Across California: Drug overdose deaths in California involving the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl increased 45% between 2020 and 2021, but it wasn’t just San Francisco contributing to that spike. Fentanyl-involved overdose deaths also increased in the smaller and more rural counties of the state. Read more from The San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news —

Air Pollution Skyrocketed in 2021 Near Crowded Ports: Port officials recently announced an unprecedented increase in harmful emissions last year. At the Port of Los Angeles, cancer-causing diesel particulate matter rose 56% compared with 2020, while lung-irritating sulfur oxides rose 145%. Those increases and others have outraged clean air advocates, but port officials say the surge was just an anomaly caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

