Thousands Of KP Mental Health Workers Walk Off The Job: Nearly 2,400 Kaiser mental health workers went on strike today after management rejected proposals that union workers say would stanch employee turnover and improve care. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

CVS Workers Are Also On Strike: Workers at seven CVS pharmacies in Southern California have gone on strike for better pay and health care. The walkout began Friday morning and continued into the weekend. On Saturday outside one of the L.A. stores, strikers urged customers not to cross the picket lines. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

