Hundreds Of Sutter Health RNs Going On Strike Today: Hundreds of registered nurses plan to hold a five-day strike over concerns about workplace conditions at Sutter Health’s three Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses in Oakland and Berkeley. The strike, which begins at 7 a.m. Monday, is meant to protest “persistent patient care issues, including workplace violence and high turnover rates." Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Some San Diego Jail Detainees Will Get Health-Monitoring Devices: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is launching a pilot program that will outfit 10 of the downtown Central Jail’s most medically at-risk people with a health monitoring device. The goal is to reduce in-custody deaths, which have plagued the department for years. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

