California Doctors Can Now Be Disciplined For Spreading Covid Misinformation: Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will subject doctors to discipline and possible suspension of their licenses for spreading misinformation about the covid-19 pandemic to patients. Read more from Bay Area News Group and AP.

San Diego To Launch More Guaranteed-Income Programs: San Diego has become part of a new nationwide experiment with guaranteed income, where governments and nonprofits give no-strings-attached cash payments to targeted families to help them make ends meet. The goal is to bolster poor families by giving them money to use at their discretion, whether on food, rent, medical expenses, or child care. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

