Third Human Case Of Bird Flu Suspected In California: The person from the Central Valley reportedly had contact with infected dairy cattle. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Plus, Bay Area News Group details how scientists are closely studying H5N1 genetic sequences from the first two infected dairy workers in California.

Type Of Mosquito That Spreads Dengue, Yellow Fever Found in Santa Clara County: Public health officials are sounding the alarm after the discovery of highly aggressive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes near a San Jose cemetery. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

San Diego County Investigates Dengue Case: Health experts say it’s the first-ever locally transmitted case of dengue. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

