Newsom Signs Heat-Related Legislation: Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Friday announced the governor signed several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Californians from extreme heat. Among the bills signed were a measure that will create the nation's first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system, as well as a bill that will help develop guidance for pregnant people working outdoors. Read more from KCRA.

At Sacramento Meeting, Planned Parenthood Leaders Plot Next Steps: Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California’s capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, with the goal of emulating the success liberals have had in California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke to a group of 25 leaders, with another 30 watching online. Read more from AP.

