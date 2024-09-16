California lawmakers are moving to rein in the pharmaceutical middlemen they say drive up costs and limit consumers’ choices. The bill sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom would require pharmacy benefit managers to be licensed in California and would ban some business practices. Newsom vetoed a previous effort three years ago. (Don Thompson, 9/17 )

San Francisco Chronicle: California Bill Would Label Gas Stoves A Health Risk California could soon become the first state to require new gas stoves and ranges to have health warning labels alerting consumers to the potential respiratory health risks of cooking with the appliance. State lawmakers have passed AB2513, authored by Assembly Member Gail Pellerin, D-Santa Cruz, which would require gas stoves and ranges sold in California stores to come with an adhesive warning label starting Jan. 1, 2026. Online sellers would have to post a warning prominently on their website starting Jan. 1, 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to sign this bill, and others, into law. (Ho, 9/13)

Health Care Industry

Los Angeles Times: California OB-GYN Barred From Practice After Investigation

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has barred a Beverly Hills obstetrician-gynecologist from practicing at its facilities after an investigation into “concerning complaints from patients,” according to a spokesperson. Dr. Barry Brock, a longtime physician who has advertised his low rate of cesarean section births, has had his hospital privileges terminated and the matter reported to the Medical Board of California, according to Cedars-Sinai. (Purtill and Alpert Reyes, 9/14)

VC Star: $1.1 Billion Medi-Cal Plan Undergoes Sweeping Changes

The tax-funded Gold Coast Health Plan carries a budget in excess of $1 billion a year and provides insurance for nearly one of every three Ventura County residents. And it is undergoing changes as significant as any in its 13-year existence. (Kisken, 9/15)

CalMatters: CA Hospitals Close Maternity Wards Faster Than U.S. Rate

Since CalMatters reported a year ago on the spread of maternity care deserts, Californians have continued to lose access to labor and delivery services. This year, four hospitals have shut down their maternity wards, with another four slated to close by November. That’s nearly on par with the 10 maternity ward closures in 2023. In total, according to CalMatters’ analysis of state records, 56 hospitals have stopped delivering babies since 2012 — that’s 16% of all general acute care hospitals in the state. (Hwang, Yee and Ibarra, 9/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Two Determined Women Laid Foundation For Scripps 100 Years Ago

Today, Scripps Health runs five hospitals and 30 outpatient centers, employing more than 17,000 people across San Diego County. And Scripps Research has produced six Nobel laureates and numerous FDA-approved drugs. (Sisson, 9/15)

The Washington Post: George Berci, Innovative Surgeon Who Pioneered Laparoscopy, Dies At 103

George Berci, a surgeon who revolutionized the modern operating room by developing the tools and techniques of laparoscopy, a minimally invasive procedure that has improved the experience of millions of patients under the knife, died Aug. 30 at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 103. His death was announced by Cedars-Sinai, a medical center in Los Angeles where he was recruited in 1967 and where he remained for the rest of his career, reporting for work until he recently became ill with covid-19. He died of complications from the virus, said his daughter, Katherine Berci DeFevere. (Langer, 9/13)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Eyes Cybersecurity Oversight Policies For Vendors

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is planning oversight of third-party healthcare vendors in the wake of the Change Healthcare cyberattack, said Jonathan Blum, the agency's principal deputy administrator. Blum, who also serves as chief operating officer for CMS, said at Modern Healthcare's Leadership Symposium Thursday that the agency is working to determine what levers it can pull to ensure severe disruptions in care like those linked to the cyberattack on the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary aren’t repeated. (Early, 9/13)