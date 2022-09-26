Kaiser Permanente Therapist Strike Talks Fail: Any sign of a quick resolution to a month-and-a-half-long strike by Kaiser Permanente therapists evaporated late Saturday after union members overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer by the health care giant. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Keep scrolling for more on the mental health care crisis.

Smoking Ban May Get Stricter In Encinitas: It may become illegal to smoke anywhere but on private property in Encinitas under a proposal that’s now undergoing city review. The new proposal would ban smoking on sidewalks, roadways, or other public spaces. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

