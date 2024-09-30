California Mandates Coverage For IVF: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sunday that requires large health insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization. Newsom also expanded coverage to LGBTQ+ families. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

New Law Requires More Notice Of Maternity Ward Closures: Gov. Gavin Newsom this weekend signed a law that will give communities more time to plan for the loss of that service. Read more from CalMatters. Scroll down for more news on other health bills Newsom signed into law.

Also —

Gubernatorial Candidates Make Big Promises For Single-Payer Health Care System: Four California governor hopefuls said they supported a single-payer health care system but skimped on details Sunday during a candidate forum in San Francisco. Read more from Politico.

