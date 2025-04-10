Pfizer Sells San Diego Campus: Pfizer has sold its five-building facility on Science Center Drive in Torrey Pines to BioMed Realty, a San Diego-based firm owned by Blackstone Real Estate, for about $255 million, according to property records. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune .

Modesto Shelter Doubles Size Of Its Recuperative Care Program: Thanks to a $313,000 grant from Health Net, a managed care organization, and CalAIM, the state’s initiative to improve Medi-Cal, Modesto Gospel Mission completed an expansion of its recuperative care facility for men at the end of March. Recuperative care is designed to transition homeless people in need of a place to heal after hospitalizations. Read more from The Intersection .

Becker's Hospital Review: AI Streamlines Pharmacy Work At 2 California Systems At some health systems and hospitals, AI technology is taking the burden of nonclinical, tedious tasks off the hands of pharmacy workers, according to an April 8 article on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ website. For example, a large language model platform developed by San Francisco-based UCSF Health helps sort incoming faxes, read invoices and discover documentation and billing opportunities. (Twenter, 4/9)

Becker's Hospital Review: What Healthcare Leaders Can Learn From The Military, Per Keck's CEO While culture is often discussed in leadership conversations, it may not be fully embraced across the healthcare industry, according to Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles. Yet, he said, culture drives everything from business success to patient satisfaction. ... Becker’s connected with Mr. Hanners to gain insights on his priorities as a health system CEO and how his background has shaped his approach to leadership. (Kuchno, 4/9)

San Diego Union-Tribune: El Cajon Care Facilities To Face $565 Fee For Every 911 Lift-Assist Call Care facilities in El Cajon that call 911 to get assistance lifting a client who has fallen, but is not injured, will face a $565 fee under a new rule the City Council is pursuing. (Warth, 4/9)

Becker's Hospital Review: Stanford Nurses Approve Contract With 12% Raise Over 3 Years Nurses represented by the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement have approved new labor contracts with Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, both based in Palo Alto. In total, 75% of the more than 6,000 union members voted in favor of the agreement, according to an April 6 news release. (Gooch, 4/9)

Funding Cuts and DEI

Los Angeles Times: UCLA Researchers Decry Trump Administration Funding Cuts At Protest

Ushered down the street by sympathetic drivers honking their car horns, hundreds of protesters from UCLA marched through Westwood on Tuesday as part of a national day of demonstration against the Trump administration’s cuts to National Institutes of Health research funding. The “Kill the Cuts” gatherings, organized by a coalition of labor unions, unfolded at 37 sites across the country. They were meant to draw attention to President Trump’s decision to halt billions of dollars in funding from the NIH. As with other institutions of higher education, the University of California has relied on these and other federal funds to power research on cancer, diabetes and many other diseases. (Miller and Kaleem, 4/9)

CalMatters: Trump Cuts UC Health Research In DEI Purge

A California neurologist who’s among the nation’s top researchers on dementia has been swept up in President Donald Trump’s purging of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, adding to the growing cadre of research science terminated because of the administration’s edicts. In this case, the National Institutes of Health sent Dr. Charles DeCarli of UC Davis a letter in late March telling him that his nearly $36 million research project was being canceled on the grounds that it perpetuated a “DEI” agenda. With that notification, gone are about $10 million in remaining money for a project that included 28 clinical and research sites across the country and 1,700 participants with mild cognitive impairments. (Zinshteyn, 4/10)

EdSource: As University Of California Searches For New President, Trump’s Policies Make The Position More Difficult

The presidency of the University of California has long been considered one of the more challenging positions in American higher education. It requires overseeing nearly 300,000 students, 10 campuses, $8 billion a year of premier research, six medical centers and three federally funded national energy laboratories. Now, UC’s board of regents is looking for the next person to fill the role and replace President Michael V. Drake, who plans to step down at the end of the academic year. But in the months since the search began, the job has only grown more complicated and pressured as a result of Donald Trump’s election and his policies affecting funding, racial diversity, student protests and many other aspects of higher education. (Burke, 4/10)

Stat: National Public Health Group Calls On Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Resign, Citing 'Complete Disregard For Science'

A national public health organization is calling for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign the federal post he assumed just weeks ago, citing “implicit and explicit bias and complete disregard for science.” (Cooney, 4/9)

CBS News: RFK Jr. Says He's "Not Familiar" With All Health Program Cuts In Exclusive Interview

Since his appointment in February, Kennedy has facilitated sweeping cuts affecting a wide range of programs and employees. When asked by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook if he personally approved the more than $11 billion proposed in cuts to local and state programs that address infectious disease, mental health, addiction and childhood vaccination, Kennedy said, "No I'm not familiar with those cuts. We'd have to go … the cuts were mainly DEI cuts, which the president ordered." (Hoffman, Kuzmarov and Sugerman, 4/9)

AP: FDA Reverses Course On Telework After Layoffs And Resignations Threaten Basic Operations

Weeks after ordering Food and Drug Administration employees back into the office, the agency is reversing course, allowing some of its most prized staffers to work remotely amid worries that recent layoffs and resignations could jeopardize basic functions, like approving new medicines. An internal email obtained by The Associated Press states that FDA leadership are “allowing review staff and supervisors to resume telework” at least two days a week. The policy shift was confirmed by three FDA staffers who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal agency matters. (Perrone, 4/10)

CBS News: CDC Faces Backlash For Cutting Sickle Cell, Adult Disability Programs

Nearly half of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's staff working on developmental disabilities and birth defects was laid off this month, multiple officials tell CBS News, wiping out teams working on research about adults with cognitive disabilities and sickle cell disease. Work likely to be halted by the cuts includes the collection of data for studying Americans with sickle cell, a painful blood disorder that predominantly affects Black families, as well as supporting testing for its more dangerous complications. (Tin, 4/9)

Stat: Government Shuts CDC Office Focused On Alcohol-Related Harms And Prevention

A small office that produced data on alcohol-related deaths and harms, and worked on policies to reduce them, has been shuttered by the Trump administration. Those involved with the work say it was the only group in the federal government focused on preventing excessive drinking and the many problems associated with it, including chronic diseases. (Cueto, 4/9)