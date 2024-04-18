In Historic Move, California Creates Water Standards for Hexavalent Chromium: The State Water Resources Control Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the nation’s first drinking water standard for hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing contaminant that is found naturally in some California groundwater as well as water contaminated by industries. Read more from CalMatters.

Santa Clara County Officials Urge State To Halt Closure Of Trauma Center: Santa Clara County officials, doctors, and community members are imploring the state to intervene in HCA Healthcare’s decision to close Regional Medical Center’s trauma center and other life-saving programs later this year — a move they say will lead to more deaths and worse outcomes for patients. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

