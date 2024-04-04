Noise Bans Will Soon Take Effect Around Clinic: Patients at Planned Parenthood in Walnut Creek will soon have a quieter experience obtaining reproductive health care when megaphones, loudspeakers, or any voice amplification devices are banned within 100 feet of the entrance. Read more from the Bay Area News Group.

Unarmed Teams To Respond LA Mental Health Crises: A new program in Los Angeles is deploying teams of clinicians — not police officers — to respond to incidents involving people in mental health crises, city leaders announced Wednesday. Read more from the LAist.

