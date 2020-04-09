Local California Officials Caught Off Guard By Newsom’s Decision To Send Ventilators To Other States: Riverside County officials said the state recently denied their request for an additional 500 ventilators, even though the county expects demand for the breathing machines at county hospitals and medical centers to exceed the supply in less than three weeks. Santa Clara County, another area hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is offering a $1,000 bounty for each device it receives and has ordered companies with the devices to report their inventory to the county. “I understand and respect what the governor is doing. But are we going to be able to get the assistance that we’re going to need in a week or two weeks out?” Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said Wednesday. “I think we were all a little surprised. We’re all trying to prepare so we’re not like New York.”

Newsom’s offer to share California’s public health resources surely makes for good public health policy. No doubt, sharing extra health equipment during a pandemic is also good karma. But it’s also good politics. Unsurprisingly Newsom, widely believed to harbor national political ambitions, refuses to characterize it in those terms.

Meanwhile, Newsom offered reassurances that the state’s massive purchase of masks won’t disrupt the supply chain for other states. “We are not just looking at supplies in a scarce marketplace where it’s a zero-sum game, we are being additive,” Newsom said.

Read more from Phil Willon and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times; Ben Christopher of CalMatters; Jeremy B. White, Katy Murphy and Carla Marinucci of Politico; and Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

California Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs Past 500: According to data compiled by this news organization, the statewide death toll reached 503 on Wednesday and there are now 19,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The data is updated based on the latest numbers released by county health departments around the state. Since Monday evening, the number of COVID-19-related deaths counted by this news organization has increased from 387 to 503, meaning nearly one quarter (23 percent) of the coronavirus deaths have occurred in the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, The California Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 1,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been among health care workers, a figure that is just under 10 percent of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases. It was the first time the agency reported the number of all positive tests for health care workers. Previously, agency officials said, they had only reported cases “acquired while on the job.” Read more from Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group and Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

