Hoping to portray presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as extreme on immigration, former President Donald Trump and his supporters have said she wanted to give free health benefits, paid by taxpayers, to immigrants in the country without legal permission. But this statement overlooks key details. (Stephanie Armour, 8/1 )

LAX Passengers Warned Of Possible Measles Exposure: A traveler infected with measles flew from London to Los Angeles International Airport before traveling to Orange County this month, potentially exposing the public to the highly infectious disease, health officials said Wednesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Patch .

Becker's Hospital Review: How Kaiser Permanente Is Maximizing Its Tech With more than half of 2024 in the books, healthcare leaders are shifting their gaze to 2025, specifically regarding how they will maintain a competitive edge in the tech landscape. Brian Hoberman, MD, CIO of the Permanente Federation, a part of Kaiser Permanente that supports Permanente Medical Groups, based in Oakland, Calif., connected with Becker's to discuss strategies for harnessing success through existing and emerging technologies. (Talaga, 7/31)

Los Angeles Times: A Chiropractor Hid A Camera In A Restroom, Lawsuit Claims A chiropractor allegedly placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a Valencia practice where he worked and inappropriately touched patients, according to a lawsuit filed by several patients. The chiropractor, a part-time employee of a practice called the Joint Chiropractor, was arrested in June and released after posting bail. (Solis, 7/31)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Companies Hit With Hundreds Of Layoffs, Including Biotech Firm’s 75% Reduction Of U.S. Workers Numerous Bay Area companies slashed hundreds of jobs in the past week, a sign that downsizings are continuing and expanding beyond the tech sector. San Francisco-based biotech firm FibroGen said it would cut around 75% of its U.S. workforce, following the failure of two pancreatic cancer drug clinical trials. The company “plans to implement an immediate and significant cost reduction plan in the U.S.” (Li, 7/31)

Los Angeles Times: Study: Long Waits, Few Openings For L.A. Psychiatric Care With Medicaid Only 15% of phone calls seeking psychiatric appointments for Medicaid patients resulted in an appointment in Los Angeles, the lowest percentage out of four cities in a “secret shopper” audit, researchers found. Los Angeles also had the longest wait times, with the median wait stretching 64 days — more than twice as long as in New York City or Chicago and nearly six times the median wait in Phoenix, secret shoppers found. The findings, published Wednesday in a research letter in JAMA, underscore long-standing concerns about Medicaid recipients being unable to access psychiatric care when they need it. (Alpert Reyes, 7/31)

Los Angeles Times: UC Healthcare And Service Workers Demand Wage Hike And Housing Aid Hundreds of UC healthcare and campus service workers converged in front of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center to picket during their lunch break Wednesday, demanding higher wages and investment in affordable housing solutions. The informational picket was one of five across the UC campuses organized by AFSCME Local 3299, which represents more than 30,000 workers, who are among the lowest-paid in the UC system. These union members are patient care technical workers, custodians, food service employees, security guards, secretaries and others who keep hospitals and campuses running behind the scenes. (Roseborough, 8/1)

WHYY: Most U.S. Adults Don’t Know They Can Fight Insurance Denials, New Study Finds Despite laws in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware that aim to ensure people have access to affordable health care services, research shows that patients still receive unexpected medical bills and face insurance denials — and few of them choose to take action. A new national survey report released Thursday by the Commonwealth Fund shows that fewer than half of people who experienced insurance denials and billing issues actually fought the decisions. (Leonard, 8/1)

USA Today: Nearly Half Of Insured Americans Get Surprise Expenses In Medical Bills, Survey Finds. Nearly half of Americans with health insurance said they received a recent medical bill or a charge that "should have been free or covered by their insurance," according to a survey released Thursday. The survey, from the Commonwealth Fund in New York City, found 45% of working-age consumers last year were erroneously billed, however, fewer than half of those patients challenged their health insurance company or a medical provider about the unexpected charges. (Alltucker, 8/1)

NBC News: After Private Equity Takes Over Hospitals, They Are Less Able To Care For Patients, Say Top Medical Researchers After private-equity firms acquire hospitals, the facilities’ assets and resources diminish significantly, leaving the facilities less equipped to care for patients, according to a new study by physician researchers at the University of California at San Francisco, Harvard Medical School and the City University of New York’s Hunter College. Published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the research highlights a pattern of asset stripping at health care facilities purchased by private-equity firms, its researchers said, and is the first study to analyze the activity nationwide. (Morgenson, 7/31)

Housing Crisis

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Ramping Up For Promised ‘Aggressive’ Sweeps Of Homeless Camps

Ramon Castillo was tidying up inside his neatly organized tent on Folsom Street in the Mission District on Tuesday afternoon when a group of San Francisco police officers surrounded his encampment. “Hello, police,” an officer yelled. Castillo, 48, ducked his head out. (Angst, 7/31)

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s Why We Don’t Really Know How Many People Are Homeless In S.F.

How many homeless people are in San Francisco? It depends on where you look. According to an annual one-night tally, the most frequently cited measure, the city had about 8,300 people experiencing homelessness in January 2024. That’s the number that’ll be repeated by public officials, compared to counts from previous years and weighed by state agencies to help determine where funding should go. It’s also widely cited in the media, by the Chronicle and others. (Leonard, 8/1)

San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego Again Declares A Crisis Over A Lack Of Shelter. It’s Still Not Clear Where Beds Might Be Found.

The San Diego City Council has again declared a crisis over a lack of available shelter for a growing homeless population, a largely symbolic move that nonetheless highlights the upcoming closure of multiple facilities which hold hundreds of beds. (Nelson, 7/31)

San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego County Only Has A Few Dozen Detox Beds For Homeless Residents. That Total Is About To Get A Boost.

At the end of this year, a four-story building downtown with hundreds of beds will stop being a traditional homeless shelter. It’ll then become something San Diego might need even more. (Nelson, 7/31)

Times of San Diego: Father Joe's Villages Announces New Detox Facility For The Unhoused

Councilmember Raul Campillo joined Father Joe’s Villages Wednesday in announcing the creation of a new detox facility that will provide up to 45 beds for low-income and unhoused patients. The new beds will be a major step in creating access for treatment during the region’s fentanyl epidemic. Currently, only two MediCal-eligible detox beds are located in the city of San Diego, and neither serves unhoused patients. (Ramirez, 7/31)