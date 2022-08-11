Naloxone Kits Likely Saved Lives Of 2 Prison Inmates: An anti-drug-overdose medication recently made readily available for people in custody at all San Diego County jails saved the life of one and, possibly, two inmates this week, authorities reported Wednesday. Read more from the Times of San Diego .

Monkeypox

Los Angeles Times: Monkeypox Cases Rising Exponentially In California, U.S.

“When you look at the rates of increase, you can see that it’s really approaching an exponential curve. And unfortunately, it’s going to become harder and harder to control the ... higher these numbers get,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease expert at UC San Francisco. Doctors fear that an increased spread could result in the virus becoming endemic in the wild animal population, meaning it would be virtually impossible to eliminate as a new disease of concern in the U.S. (Lin II, Money and Gutierrez, 8/10)

CalMatters: Monkeypox, COVID Responses Share Central Obstacle

Red tape, red tape, red tape. That was the refrain that popped up repeatedly on Tuesday, when California lawmakers convened for two separate hearings on the two viruses for which Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a public health state of emergency: COVID-19 and monkeypox. (Hoeven, 8/10)

Stat: With Monkeypox Support Lacking, Queer Communities Turn To One Another

Tri Vo knew that he had monkeypox before his test came back — what started as painless pimples had turned itchy, then began to feel like glass underneath his skin. It was manageable during the day, but at night, it felt like the glass was vibrating, Vo said. (Gaffney, 8/11)

AP: EXPLAINER: Can The Spread Of Monkeypox Be Stopped?

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week. (Cheng, 8/10)

Side Effects Public Media: Kids Are Going Back To School. Experts Say Monkeypox Isn’t A Major Concern

Back-to-school season is starting, and as kids return to the classroom they will also spread germs. But one infectious disease expert says monkeypox isn’t a major concern and parents should not be alarmed. (Yousry, 8/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: Does Monkeypox Spread Through The Air, On Surfaces? What To Know

When a new disease erupts, misinformation and rumors tend to proliferate — as witnessed in the past with the AIDS crisis, the Ebola outbreak and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s the monkeypox outbreak’s turn. Monkeypox is not a new illness, but because of its rarity prior to the current outbreak that has infected more than 31,000 people globally, much of the confusion revolves around how the virus spreads and ways that people can become infected. (Hwang, 8/10)