Fatal Overdoses In San Francisco Fall For Second Straight Month: In a hopeful sign that San Francisco’s devastating overdose crisis may be turning a corner, the city saw the number of fatal overdoses fall for the second consecutive month — to 39 in July. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news —

More Of San Francisco's Homeless Residents Aren’t From San Francisco: A growing portion of San Francisco’s homeless population is not from the city, and more people are reporting the primary reason they became unhoused was alcohol or drug use, according to new city data. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

