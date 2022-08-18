New Monkeypox 'Dose-Sparing' Vaccination Method Begins: Bay Area health care providers have begun administering the monkeypox vaccine using the newly approved injection method, known as dose-sparing, that allows them to inoculate up to five times more people than the previous technique could. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more on the monkeypox outbreak.

Kaiser Permanente Strike Shows No Sign Of Slowing: Thousands of mental health care workers maintained picket lines Wednesday in front of Kaiser Permanente facilities in the Bay Area and Central Valley during an open-ended strike to demand the health care giant increase mental health staffing and wages. Read more from KQED.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.