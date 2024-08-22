Santa Clara County To Buy Troubled Private Hospital: The Bay Area’s largest county announced plans Wednesday to buy Regional Medical Center, a 250-bed hospital in East San Jose that had been slated for major cutbacks — a move that county officials say will preserve critical medical care for the low-income community it serves. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

How Covid Affected Californians’ Life Expectancy: A new report from the CDC shows that life expectancy in California fell by more than 8 months in 2021, dropping the Golden State to 10th place in the nation. Babies born in California in 2021 could expect to live 78.3 years — down from 79 years in 2020. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

