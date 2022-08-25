MPX Appears To Be Slowing In San Francisco: After about two months of rapid spread, San Francisco appears to be turning a corner on MPX, with early data showing a downward trajectory of cases. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the MPX outbreak.

Stem Cell Agency Allegedly Gave Millions To Conflicts Of Interest: In a first in its 18-year history, the California stem cell agency has begun posting on its website a list of its governing board members who have conflicts of interest as they award hundreds of millions of dollars. Since the inception of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, about 80% of its awards — now totaling $3 billion — have gone to institutions with links to past or current board members. Read more from Capitol Weekly.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.