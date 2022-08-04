Public health experts say heat waves pose health risks for children, whose bodies may not be as effective at cooling and who rely on caretakers to prevent and notice the signs of heat-related illness. (Emmarie Huetteman, 8/9 )

Proposition 1, the constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion in California’s constitution, would also lock in a right that has gotten less attention: the right to “choose or refuse” contraception. (Rachel Bluth, 8/9 )

Covid Surge May Be Breaking In SoCal: An unusually long coronavirus surge appears to have peaked in Southern California, with new cases and hospitalization numbers finally starting to decline. Even so, the number of covid-positive patients in L.A. County’s intensive care units has not yet seen a sustained downward trend. Read more from the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times . Scroll down for more pandemic updates.

1 Dead In Outbreak Of Legionnaires’ Disease: A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in California’s wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, authorities said Wednesday. Read more from AP and The San Francisco Chronicle .

Monkeypox Vaccines and Treatments

KQED: 'Stay On The Safer Side': A Look At The Long Wait To Get The Monkeypox Vaccine

Hundreds of people have lined up for multiple blocks every day this week to receive the monkeypox vaccine at a walk-in clinic at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG), the city’s main public hospital. With California and the city of San Francisco declaring a public health emergency over the growing number of monkeypox cases, officials say more vaccine doses should be arriving soon. But demand is high and supply remains low. (Hossaini, Gonzalez and Federis, 8/3)

Stat: With Monkeypox Vaccine In Demand, NIH To Test Ways To Stretch Supplies

As the monkeypox outbreak continues to grow, one thing seems abundantly clear. The global need for monkeypox vaccine outstrips the supply, and will likely continue to do so for quite some time. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health are getting ready to explore a possible work-around. They are putting the finishing touches on the design of a clinical trial to assess two methods of stretching available doses of Jynneos, the only vaccine in the United States approved for vaccination against monkeypox. (Branswell, 8/4)

The New York Times: U.S. Could Have Had Many More Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine This Year

The shortage of vaccines to combat a fast-growing monkeypox outbreak was caused in part because the Department of Health and Human Services failed early on to ask that bulk stocks of the vaccine it already owned be bottled for distribution, according to multiple administration officials familiar with the matter. By the time the federal government placed its orders, the vaccine’s Denmark-based manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, had booked other clients and was unable to do the work for months, officials said — even though the federal government had invested well over $1 billion in the vaccine’s development. (LaFraniere, Weiland and Goldstein, 8/3)

ABC News: Moderna Considering Creating An MRNA Monkeypox Vaccine Amid Growing Demand For Shots

Amid growing concerns over the potential threat of monkeypox, executives from Moderna said Wednesday they have initiated a research program to consider whether the company could create a monkeypox vaccine with mRNA technology. "We're obviously very aware of the monkeypox concern and obviously very sensitive to recent announcements," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said during an investor call. (Mitropoulos, 8/3)