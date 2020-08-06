COVID Watchlist Comes To A Screeching Halt: California has stopped removing or adding to a list of counties facing more restrictions on businesses and schools as it tries to resolve a technical problem with the state’s coronavirus testing database, health officials said Wednesday. The state has recorded a highest-in-the-nation 525,000 positive tests, but health officials say the true number is even higher. Read more from Amy Taxin of the Associated Press and Katie Dowd of SFGate.

In related news: California cases flattening, says Bay Area expert — but data glitch raises doubts

Stop Partying Or We’ll Shut Off Your Utilities, LA Mayor Warns: Beginning Friday night, if Los Angeles Police Department officers respond to and verify that a large party is occurring in violation of health orders, and there’s evidence that the venue has repeatedly engaged in such behavior, the department will request that the city shut off water and power services within 48 hours. Read more from Leila Miller, Richard Winton and Luke Money of the Los Angeles Times.

