Californians Face Long Wait Times When Calling Medi-Cal, Analysis Finds: Researchers found that it takes almost an hour to get someone on the line. However, one public social services official says their figures show shorter wait times. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

L.A. Care Health Plan Streamlines Preauthorization Process: The insurer has removed about 14,000 billing codes that would require prior authorization, including for lab tests and specialty care visits. Read more from Modern Healthcare.

