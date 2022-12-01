Golden Gate’s Suicide-Prevention Net Has Doubled In Price: A suicide-prevention net on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge that is already years behind schedule will cost about $400 million, more than double its original price, because of problems sparked by the government agency that manages the span, the lead contractors allege. Read more from AP and the Marin Independent Journal.

Few Californians Have Asked For An 'X' On Their ID: Four years after California began issuing nonbinary IDs, fewer than 16,000 people have asked the state to mark their gender with an X rather than an F or M, according to a California Public Records Act request. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

