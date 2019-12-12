Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

Following Arrests, Doctors End Protest In San Diego Over Border Patrol's Refusal To Give Detained Migrants Flu Shots: Six people, including at least two doctors, were detained by federal authorities Tuesday afternoon while blocking an entrance to the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector headquarters in Chula Vista. A larger group, which includes Doctors for Camp Closure, Families Belong Together and Never Again Action, has been asking U.S. Customs and Border Protection to allow licensed medical doctors to vaccinate detained migrant children for the flu after three children died from it in custody last year. Trying to provide flu shots to everyone during the few days they spend in Border Patrol custody does not make sense, officials said, because those who go on to be held in longer-term detention facilities routinely receive vaccinations. Read more from Wendy Fry and Alex Riggins of the San Diego Union-Tribune and Miriam Jordan of The New York Times.

Advocates Pushing For Suicide Net On Golden Gate Bridge Puzzled, Frustrated By Delay In Project: Anticipated for 2021, the safety barrier will now be completed in 2023. Backers of the suicide barrier say a two-year delay equals 60 lives lost. At least 26 people died by plummeting from the bridge this year. Security patrols made 156 successful interventions. “We’ve been averaging 30 deaths a year,” said Paul Muller, president of the nonprofit Bridge Rail Foundation, which formed to end suicides at the Golden Gate. A barrier would likely do that: Studies from Harvard University and UC Berkeley suggest that a person who landed on the net is unlikely to jump again. Nine out of 10 people who are stopped from committing suicide do not kill themselves at a later date. Officials cited problems with the contractors on the job as the reason for the delay. Read more from Rachel Swan of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In Ambitious Pilot Program, Planned Parenthood Will Open 50 Clinics At Los Angeles High Schools: Planned Parenthood is pioneering a new model of reproductive health services for Los Angeles County teens by opening 50 clinics at area high schools. The program — announced Wednesday and launched in partnership with the school district and county health department — is believed to be the most ambitious effort in the country to bring these types of services to at-risk students in public schools. The program, funded by an initial investment of $10 million from Los Angeles County and $6 million from Planned Parenthood over three years, will offer a full range of birth control options, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and pregnancy counseling, but not abortion, for an estimated 75,000 teens. Read more from Sonali Kohli of the Los Angeles Times and Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.