Marin County Child Tests Negative For Bird Flu: Bird flu was not likely what sickened a California child after drinking raw milk, according to initial tests by the CDC, a source close to the investigation said Wednesday. Read more from CBS News. Scroll down for more bird flu updates.

Many Shelter Beds Go Unused In Los Angeles, Audit Finds: An average of one in four city-funded shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness went unused, costing Los Angeles taxpayers about $218 million over five years, according to a new audit from the city controller’s office. Read more from LAist. Keep reading for more on the homelessness crisis.

