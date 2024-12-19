State Of Emergency Issued Over Bird Flu: Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the H5N1 bird flu virus moved from the Central Valley to Southern California dairy herds. The declaration will allow for a more streamlined approach among state and local agencies to tackle the virus. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, LAist, and The Orange County Register.

Addiction Recovery Alternative Sought: California doctors are asking the state to create a ‘safe harbor’ program for addiction recovery. They say the current system discourages doctors from participating because they regard it as punitive. Read more from CalMatters.

