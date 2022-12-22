San Diego County Hits Record Number Of Homeless Deaths: Preliminary data from the county Medical Examiner’s Office indicate 2022 will see a record number of deaths among the region’s rising homeless population. The unofficial 574 deaths mark a 7% increase from the 536 deaths reported in 2021 and a significant increase from the 357 deaths reported in 2020. Read more from the San Diego Union Tribune. Keep scrolling for more on the housing crisis.

Some Street Vendors Selling Food ‘Unfit For Human Consumption’: More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling food “unfit for human consumption” and for lacking proper permitting, the city said this week. “While enjoying meals from street vendors has become popular, we cannot allow unsafe food conditions to endanger public health,” Mayor Valerie Amezcua said. Read more from KTLA 5.

