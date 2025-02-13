Fremont Makes It a Crime To Help Homeless Camps: Over fierce objections, Fremont has approved an ordinance that prohibits camping on all public property and allows prosecutors to criminally charge anyone “aiding” or “abetting” a homeless camp. The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Read more from Bay Area News Group and CalMatters.

San Francisco Declares Fentanyl State Of Emergency, Plans Crisis Center: Mayor Daniel Lurie said the "stabilization center" will open in the Tenderloin neighborhood in April and will offer 24/7 assistance for those with urgent mental health and substance use needs. Read more from CBS News and the Los Angeles Times.

