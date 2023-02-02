Governor, Lawmakers Unveil Plans For Tougher Gun Laws: State lawmakers on Wednesday reintroduced a bill aimed at limiting permits for carrying concealed guns and banning people from entering many public places with firearms. Concealed firearms would be banned at hospitals, churches, parks, and on public transportation. Read more from Bay Area News Group, the San Francisco Chronicle and AP.

Santa Clara County, Which Blazed Trail In Pandemic, To Shut Down Covid Centers: Nearly three years after it became the first county in the nation to declare covid-19 a public health emergency, Santa Clara County announced Wednesday a plan to transition out of the emergency phase of the pandemic by the end of February. That includes the closure of all the county-run mass vaccination and testing sites. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

