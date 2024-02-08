Cities are experimenting with new ways to meet the rapidly increasing demand for behavioral health crisis intervention, at a time when incidents of police shooting and killing people in mental health crisis have become painfully familiar. (Nicole Leonard, WHYY and Kate Wolffe, CapRadio and Simone Popperl, 2/8 )

Torrential Rains Cause Raw Sewage To Spill: Heavy rains pummeling Southern California for the past several days are forcing millions of gallons of raw sewage to spew from sewer connections across Los Angeles County and flow into coastal waters off Long Beach and San Pedro, according to health and sanitation officials. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Oak Valley Hospital Closing ICU, Cutting Staff: Oakdale, Calif.-based Oak Valley Hospital District is scaling back services and implementing layoffs to shore up its finances "amid ongoing challenges faced by rural hospitals." Oak Valley Hospital will close its five-bed intensive care unit, discontinue its family support network department, and lay off 28 employees, including those in senior management. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review and the Escalon Times .

Health Care Industry

Becker's Hospital Review: Providence Taps Leader For 2 California Hospitals

Michael Keleman was named chief executive of two Providence hospitals in California: St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Mr. Keleman began his new role on Jan. 22, according to a Feb. 7 news release shared with Becker's. (Gooch, 2/7)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Is Apple's New Vision Pro A Health Care Machine? Sharp Healthcare Thinks So

It remains to be seen whether Apple’s latest innovations will have what it takes to usher in a new era of virtual reality in health care, but the new Spatial Computing Center of Excellence now getting underway at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego aims to find out. Sharp just took delivery of 30 Vision Pro sets, giving them to health care workers doing all sorts of jobs. (Sisson, 2/5)

Stat: Medicare Advantage Plans Can’t Deny Care With AI, CMS Warns

In recent months, the federal government has repeatedly told Medicare Advantage insurers that they cannot use artificial intelligence or algorithms to deny medical services the government routinely covers. But in finalizing a rule to that effect, it also stepped into a thicket of questions from insurers about a technology that is especially difficult to pin down: What is AI? Can it be used at all to make decisions about the coverage of older patients? If so, how? (Ross and Herman, 2/7)

Axios: House Approves Ban On Disputed Measure For Valuing Treatments

A divided House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed banning quality-adjusted life years from being used as a metric for determining a drug's value in federal health programs. QALYs are viewed as a key tool in comparative effectiveness studies, but have been held up as discriminatory against people with disabilities — and are unevenly applied across federal programs. (Knight, 2/8)

Roll Call: Lawmakers’ Retirements Risk Leaving Doctor Pay Fix Unfinished

Physician groups and other advocates for overhauling the Medicare payment system will lose three of their biggest Capitol Hill supporters to retirement next year, raising questions about next steps for long-term changes to the Medicare payment program. Republican Reps. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Michael C. Burgess of Texas and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, all members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, have been vocal in pushing for changes to the way Medicare pays physicians. The current system has been fraught with controversy, with doctors complaining their rates don’t keep up with inflation and with requirements that payments be budget-neutral, resulting in cuts to doctor pay. Meanwhile, a near decadelong push to embrace value-based care has not panned out. (Burgess, 2/8)