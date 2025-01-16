More Walgreens Stores In Bay Area Will Close: Walgreens is moving forward with plans to close additional Bay Area locations after the company’s CEO expressed concerns over lost sales from locking up items to combat widespread shoplifting. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

First Covid, Now Wildfires: California Teens Say Their Mental Health Is Suffering: The disaster has again disrupted the education and nutrition of thousands of children. In Pasadena alone, five school sites have been destroyed or severely damaged. “The pandemic took a really hard toll on my mental health, and getting back into a regular schedule and going to a campus ... was really healing,” said Kira Weibel, a senior at Aveson Global Leadership Academy. “And now all of it’s gone.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times . Scroll down for more news about the wildfires.

Los Angeles Wildfires

MedPage Today: California Doctors Lose Homes And Much More To Devastating Fires

Sion Roy, MD, was on cardiac ICU service at Harbor UCLA Medical Center last week when he got a call from someone in his Big Rock neighborhood of Malibu. ... Though it was hours before the evacuation order, Roy, a cardiologist, was aware of the fires affecting Los Angeles because of the uptick in patients seeking care for cardiac issues, probably due to smoke and stress. But fire warnings had happened before, even last month with the Franklin fire that threatened his neighborhood. (Clark and Henderson, 1/15)

The New York Times: Even Homes That Evade The Fire Face Toxic Ash Risk, Studies Show

Armed with two garden hoses hooked up to a sputtering tap, Matthew Craig battled fire and smoke to save his house from the onslaught of flames that devastated much of Altadena, a once leafy corner of Los Angeles County. The wind felt like dragon’s breath, he said, and “we were all eating smoke.” But even though his home is secure, for now, it will be a long time before he and his family feel safe enough to go back. Every room in the house, he said, was covered in ash, dust, soot and dirt that the high winds had blown inside. (Tabuchi, 1/15)

Los Angeles Times: The Long-Term Health Effects Of L.A. County Wildfire Smoke

The explosion of smoke and ash that erupted from two wildfires was beyond belief. In the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, as the Eaton fire engulfed homes and businesses, a thick blanket of smoke rolled over the horizon, blocking out the sun. The wildfires produced the heaviest smoke and soot the region has seen in recent memory. (Briscoe, 1/16)

The Hill: Palisades Fire Firefighters Taking Part In First-Of-Its-Kind Cancer Study

The Wildfire Conservancy is conducting a first-of-a-kind cancer study on firefighters battling the Palisades Fire. The goal is to track how the extreme conditions increase firefighters’ risk of cancer. The study comes after the International Agency for Research on Cancer officially classified firefighting as a carcinogenic profession. (Smith, 1/15)

Los Angeles Times: Signs Of Rent Gouging Rise Across Region In Fires’ Wake, Bringing Calls For Enforcement

In the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, the asking rent for a two-bedroom condo jumped from $5,000 to $8,000 in the wake of the fires that started last week and have left thousands homeless. In Venice, a single-family house saw a jump of nearly 60%. In Santa Monica, an owner listed a five-bedroom house for $15,000 above what they were asking last year — a gain of more than 100%. (Dillon, Flemming, Khouri and Mehta, 1/15)

AP: For LA Water Issues, Misinformation Spreads Nearly As Fast As The Wildfires

A billionaire couple was accused of withholding water that could help stop Los Angeles’ massive wildfires. Democratic leadership was blamed for fire hydrants running dry and for an empty reservoir. Firefighters were criticized for allegedly using “women’s handbags” to fight the fires. Those are just a few of the false or misleading claims that have emerged amid general criticism about California’s water management sparked by the fierce Los Angeles fires. (Goldin and Peterson, 1/15)

Los Angeles Times: L.A.'s Wellness Community Is Healing The Fire-Torn City

L.A.’s wellness community is rising up to support wildfire victims and firefighters in a sprawling citywide effort. Free services include grief therapy, plant meditations, massages for firefighters and even a “healing snow ceremony.” (Vankin, 1/15)