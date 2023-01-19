SF Overdose Crisis Shows Little Sign Of Easing: During 2022, 620 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco, according to figures released Wednesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The deaths were largely driven by fentanyl use. The figures were a slight dip from 2021, when 640 people died. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news —

In Push For Supervised Drug Sites, SF Mayor Puts Onus On Nonprofits: Mayor London Breed signaled Wednesday that nonprofits should move forward on supervised drug-use sites — but without any city funding. It was a significant statement from the mayor, who said she’s “committed” to opening the sites but can’t figure out a way around their legal ramifications. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

