Good morning and happy new year! Here are some of your top California health stories.

Judge Cites ‘Dire Public Interest’ In Decision To Block Calif. Law On Dialysis Clinics’ Profits: A federal judge on Monday blocked enforcement of a California law aimed at preventing increased billing costs at dialysis clinics. If Assembly Bill 290 is permitted to take effect before it is reviewed, “thousands of California HIPP recipients—who number among the poorest and most medically vulnerable of all Californians—may not be able to afford the dialysis treatments that keep them alive (or may be forced to dedicate all of their scant financial resources to medical care) and may face further delays in receiving a transplant," Judge David O. Carter wrote. California passed the law this year in an effort to deter dialysis clinics from encouraging patients to enroll in health plans that give them higher reimbursement rates. But the lawsuit contends the law will force the American Kidney Fund to close down the program, which helps about 3,700 patients in the state. Read more from The Associated Press.

Fear Of High Premiums Prompts Californians To Dip Into Direct Primacy Care Marketplace: Direct primary care is a growing family medicine business model that has gained popularity in the past decade. It is like a subscription service for basic care. Patients pay physicians a monthly or annual fee that covers most primary care services, including clinical visits and lab tests. The doctors opt out of dealing with insurance carriers. But it does not cover major, complicated medical situations, such as cancer treatments, emergency room visits, surgeries, and specialty care. Proponents say DPC fills a gap in current insurance offerings. And, unlike typical insurance-based models where medical services are billed for separately, DPC physicians have no financial incentive to provide more treatments and tests than necessary. On the flip side, this also gives little incentive to provide robust, thorough care. Read more from Nicole Hayden of the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Can Anything Be Done About The Endless Cycle Of Homelessness, Emergency Rooms and Jail Cells? One thing California lawmakers is trying is a forced treatment program for Californians caught in that very cycle. Last year lawmakers agreed to create a narrow 5-year pilot program that makes it easier for San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego to conserve homeless individuals with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse disorders. A second law, passed this year, expanded the rules to allow 50 to 100 more people in San Francisco to be placed under conservatorship. But civil rights advocates have raised serious concerns: In 2018, Susan Mizner, the disability rights program director for the ACLU, described conservatorship as “the biggest deprivation of civil rights aside from the death penalty” and said the law would incentivize police to repeatedly detain homeless individuals. So far, only San Francisco has adopted it. That reflects another reality: Different counties have different rules. Even without the pilot program, depending on where you live, public defenders, judges, public guardians and others have different interpretations of the law. Read more from Jocelyn Wiener of CalMatter

