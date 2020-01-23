Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

The Homeless Crisis: A Bid For Surplus Federal Property, Counting The Most Vulnerable, Employment Opportunity Offers Hope

California Governor Gavin Newsom, stepping up his bid to enlist U.S. government help to combat homelessness, has urged the Trump administration to open up surplus federal property for construction of more low-cost housing across the state. Newsom said his administration already had moved to turn over excess state-owned land to cities and counties for the purpose of building affordable housing. "You could match our commitment by similarly providing free surplus federal land to local governments across the state so they can build housing for the homeless,” he wrote to HUD Secretary Ben Carson. Read more from Steve Gorman of Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has launched its yearly count of the city’s homeless population. The massive effort requires volunteers, and there’s not always enough to evenly distribute the work. Read more from Doug Smith of the Los Angeles Times.

And a new pilot program offers employment in homeless services to people who know the problem well. “You see, you have to fight the belief, the expectation that you’re going to fail,” says Earl Williams of Los Angeles who was accepted into the program. “You have to fight the feeling that whatever good that’s coming your way, something is going to ruin it.” Read more from Thomas Curwen of the Los Angeles Times.

‘Hospital Watch’ Consuming Thousands Of Hours Of San Francisco Police Department’s Time: In 2019, dozens of officers spent the equivalent of nearly 1,000 days at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, standing guard over suspects who had been arrested, but required medical treatment before they could be transferred to jail. It’s a job ordinarily handled by sheriff’s deputies, but in San Francisco police have been forced to step in to deal with a phenomenon known as “hospital watch.” And for San Francisco cops, it’s become an increasingly time-consuming aspect of their duties as city leaders, including Mayor London Breed, call on law enforcement to redouble their attention on bread-and-butter police work and rebuilding fractured relationships with communities. Read more from Dominic Fracassa of the San Francisco Chronicle.

