Californians 21 And Younger Could Get Cheaper Health Care: Up to 3 million Californians could see health care savings under legislation coming today that would end out-of-pocket costs for young patients. Assembly Member Mia Bonta, D-Alameda, said her first-in-the-nation bill would eliminate co-pays, deductibles, or cost-sharing on most health insurance plans in the state for patients 21 and younger. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

As Wildfires Burn, Confusion Over Water Safety: Eight water districts have issued water advisories in L.A. County because of concerns over toxic contamination. But boiling water can be dangerous: People’s homes and offices contain materials that turn into toxic vapor when those materials burn, releasing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including benzene, into the air, which in turn infiltrate compromised water systems. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the wildfires.

