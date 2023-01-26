What Can California Do To Stop Mass Shootings?: By some measures, California's gun control laws are working: The state has among the lowest rates of gun deaths. But several recently passed state gun laws have been eviscerated by the federal courts. During an interview, a frustrated Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “It’s a disgrace. ... We’re supposed to be leading America, not just responding to these mass crises and expressing prayers and condolences over and over and over again. … It’s insane.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times, ABC News and The New York Times.

Court Pauses Law That Penalizes Doctors For Spreading Covid Misinformation: Implementation of a California law aimed at punishing doctors who gave patients false information regarding covid-19 was halted Wednesday after a court issued a preliminary injunction in response to opponents’ request. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.