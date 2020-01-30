Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

California Braces Itself As Fears Of Coronavirus Spread: Though the Bay Area has no confirmed cases, concerns about the virus are spreading as schools, public officials and health officers work to tamp down rumors and provide up to date information. It’s likely just a matter of time before the virus hits the Bay Area, said Santa Clara County Public Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, “given the demographics of Santa Clara County and just the amount of travel we have to Asia and every other corner of the world.” Meanwhile, the Chinese New Year Culture Association has chosen to postpone a Lunar New Year celebration in Sacramento that had been set for early February due to the outbreak. The announcement comes two days after the city of Elk Grove announced the cancellation of its own local Lunar New Year celebration. As of Wednesday, Sacramento County had not any reported cases of the virus. Read more from Ethan Baron, Rex Crum and Fiona Kelliher of The Mercury News, and Michael McGough of the Sacramento Bee.

Meanwhile, a UCSF is busy at work creating a quick diagnostic test for the virus. Dr. Charles Chiu has partnered with San Francisco company Mammoth Biosciences to create a simple test that could diagnose the new coronavirus within several hours. The only way to currently diagnose the virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, is a six-hour molecular test conducted in laboratories by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chiu said. But the overall turn-around time can be up to 24 hours when transport time is included. Read more from Anna Bauman for the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from the Sacramento Bee: U.S. Evacuees From China Coronavirus Zone Being Monitored After Landing In California

Newsom Vows To Continue Fight Against Trump Administration’s Public Charge Policy Change: The administration’s “public charge” rule would make it harder for immigrants to get a green card if they have received federally-funded public benefits like Medicaid— or are likely to depend on them. Gov. Gavin Newsom and advocates this week promised to continue fighting against the shift in policy. But California is already using state funds to expand public benefits, such as full-scope Medi-Cal, to insure some populations of undocumented immigrants living in the state. Angela Stillwell, a program manager with the Fresno County Department of Social Services, said those benefits are paid for by the state and wouldn’t count as a public charge. The same goes for recipients of the California Food Assistance Program. The rule only applies to federally funded public benefits. “I think that’s super important that people understand,” she said. Read more from Yesenia Amaro of the Sacramento Bee.

