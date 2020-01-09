Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

Newsom Proposes That California Create Its Own Generic Prescription Drugs To Help Curb Costs: As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020-21 budget plan, he wants to make California the first state to create its own generic drug label. He also wants state agencies and private insurers to negotiate drug prices together to leverage lower prices. Under Newsom’s plan, California would contract with existing drug manufacturers to produce pharmaceuticals for the state. His plan would also create a single market for drug purchasing in California, forcing drug manufacturers to sell their drugs at the same price to everyone in the state. It isn’t clear how substantial a dent a state-manufactured generic program would make in health care costs in California, though. Generic drugs make up 90% of all prescriptions but account for a fraction of drug spending because they’re so much cheaper than brand-name prescriptions. Newsom also wants to create a new Office of Health Care Affordability tasked with cracking down on sectors of the health care industry that aren’t doing enough to reduce costs. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee, Judy Lin of CalMatters, and Melody Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Times.

Kaiser Permanente, Union Team Up To Recruit And Train Health Care Workers For California: Kaiser Permanente and the Service Employees International Union jointly announced Futuro Health, a new organization seeded with $130 million from Kaiser to pay for training of allied health workers. The investment, representatives from both organizations said in a joint statement, is expected to pay for the training of 10,000 current and future allied health professionals in jobs such as licensed vocational nursing, medical coding, health information technology, radiology and laboratory services. The endeavor is an outgrowth of the most recent round of contract talks between the two parties and is intended to expand and also mature the health care workforce. California is projected to need another 500,000 healthcare workers by 2024, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Read more from Paul Sisson of The San Diego Union-Tribune and Kevin Smith of the Southern California News Group.

