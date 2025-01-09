Hospitals Open For Now As LA Fires Worsen: Hospitals in Los Angeles County remained operational as of Wednesday evening, though several health systems have shuttered clinical locations and physician offices in affected areas. Health systems are also keeping watch for related utility shutoffs. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Have A Plan To Evacuate, Experts Say: “The biggest thing is to get out early, before the notifications come out,” said Jesse Torres, a Cal Fire battalion chief. “It’s so important to avoid the [traffic] congestion.” Other tips from experts include: packing a "go bag"; signing up for regional alert systems and apps; closing all windows, doors, and vents; and turning off the gas and power. Read more from AP. Scroll down for more fire updates.

