Rady Children’s Hospital Nurses Vote To Strike: Nurses and technical employees represented by United Nurses of Children’s Hospital voted Tuesday to strike after rejecting a three-year contract that would have increased the average salary by about 22%. Read more in The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Oakland Unhoused Residents Fight Eviction: A federal judge gave the city of Oakland until today to offer more suitable shelter options for encampment residents, who are among the first locally to test cities’ ability to police homelessness since the Supreme Court granted localities expanded authority. Read more in KQED.

