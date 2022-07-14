UC, Cal State Soon Will Offer Abortion Pills: The University of California and California State University are working to provide medication abortions on all campuses by Jan. 1. Currently, none of the Cal State campuses offer medication abortions, and access within the UC system varies from campus to campus. Read more from CalMatters.

Stanislaus County Warns Of Encephalitis Case: Stanislaus County public health officials confirmed a case of St. Louis encephalitis in an adult male Wednesday. The viral disease spread by mosquitoes is less common than West Nile virus. Officials did not know where the man contracted the illness. Read more from the Modesto Bee. Scroll down for more on West Nile virus.

